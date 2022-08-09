Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Natatorium Swim Instructor

    JAPAN

    09.08.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Pacific Spotlight on Shu Tajima, a lifeguard and swim instructor at Yokota's Natatorium.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 00:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857769
    VIRIN: 220908-F-BS430-1001
    Filename: DOD_109223981
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Natatorium Swim Instructor, by SrA Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lifeguard
    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    Pacific Spotlight
    Swim Instructor
    Natatorium

