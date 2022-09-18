369th Farewell Ceremony

New York National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 369th Sustainment Brigade say goodbye to their families during a farewell ceremony at Camp Smith, N.Y. on September 18, 2022. The brigade, known as the "Harlemhell Fighters" for the unit's service in World War I, will be deploying to Kuwait to provide logistics support Army forces in the Middle East. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 12:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857747
|VIRIN:
|220918-A-JN745-488
|Filename:
|DOD_109223586
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|NY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
