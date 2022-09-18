Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    369th Farewell Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NY, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni 

    New York National Guard

    New York National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 369th Sustainment Brigade say goodbye to their families during a farewell ceremony at Camp Smith, N.Y. on September 18, 2022. The brigade, known as the "Harlemhell Fighters" for the unit's service in World War I, will be deploying to Kuwait to provide logistics support Army forces in the Middle East. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 12:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857747
    VIRIN: 220918-A-JN745-488
    Filename: DOD_109223586
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 369th Farewell Ceremony, by SSG Jonathan Pietrantoni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Newyorknationalguard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT