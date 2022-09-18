369th Farewell Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



New York National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 369th Sustainment Brigade say goodbye to their families during a farewell ceremony at Camp Smith, N.Y. on September 18, 2022. The brigade, known as the "Harlemhell Fighters" for the unit's service in World War I, will be deploying to Kuwait to provide logistics support Army forces in the Middle East. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)