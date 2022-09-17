Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Landing pad dedication ceremony

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Pennsylvania Army National Guard held a dedication ceremony Sept. 16 at Fort Indiantown Gap’s Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site. The ceremony commemorated the completion of a helicopter landing pad at Muir Army Airfield. The pad was dedicated to Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Ruffner and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jarett Yoder, two fallen Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers, to ensure that their sacrifices are not forgotten. The two gold star families, Pennsylvania National Guard members and senior leaders, friends and family were in attendance. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 10:55
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 

