Landing pad dedication ceremony

The Pennsylvania Army National Guard held a dedication ceremony Sept. 16 at Fort Indiantown Gap’s Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site. The ceremony commemorated the completion of a helicopter landing pad at Muir Army Airfield. The pad was dedicated to Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Ruffner and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jarett Yoder, two fallen Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers, to ensure that their sacrifices are not forgotten. The two gold star families, Pennsylvania National Guard members and senior leaders, friends and family were in attendance. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith)