AFCENT executes Agile Combat Employment is support of air power

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857743" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) executed Operation Agile Spartan III, its third agile combat employment capstone event, throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 30 to Sep. 16. Throughout the engagement, units out of the 332d, 378th, 379th, and 386th Air Expeditionary Wings executed rapid troop and equipment movement to and from dispersed locations around the region. These actions reflect the ACE paradigm, which is to proactively and reactively execute an operational scheme of maneuver within threat timelines in order to increase survivability while simultaneously generating combat power. Overall, this helps to complicate adversarial targeting. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)