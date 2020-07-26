The 248th Hellfighters Music Performance Team is a brass quintet of a talented group of citizen-Soldiers and musicians interpreting a Pirates of the Caribbean Medley.
Arranged by John Wasson.
Enjoy their music!
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2022 22:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857742
|VIRIN:
|200726-Z-CN561-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109223408
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Pirates of the Caribbean Medley, by SGT Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
