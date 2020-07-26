Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pirates of the Caribbean Medley

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    07.26.2020

    Video by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    The 248th Hellfighters Music Performance Team is a brass quintet of a talented group of citizen-Soldiers and musicians interpreting a Pirates of the Caribbean Medley.

    Arranged by John Wasson.
    Enjoy their music!

    Date Taken: 07.26.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 22:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857742
    VIRIN: 200726-Z-CN561-1001
    Filename: DOD_109223408
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pirates of the Caribbean Medley, by SGT Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    US Army Band
    248th Army Band
    Kevin Torres Figueroa
    Army Guard Band

