Exercise Falcon Leap 2022 is a part of the remembrance ceremonies for Operation Market Garden’s anniversary and is currently NATO’s largest technical airborne exercise with Thirteen different Allied and Partner nations participating. The offensive began September 17, 1944 and called for three Allied airborne divisions to drop by parachute and glider into the Netherlands, seizing key territory and bridges so that ground forces could cross the Rhine.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2022 17:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857733
|VIRIN:
|220916-A-EH972-211
|Filename:
|DOD_109223209
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|NL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
