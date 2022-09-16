Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon Leap 2022

    NETHERLANDS

    09.16.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ronquel Robinson 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Exercise Falcon Leap 2022 is a part of the remembrance ceremonies for Operation Market Garden’s anniversary and is currently NATO’s largest technical airborne exercise with Thirteen different Allied and Partner nations participating. The offensive began September 17, 1944 and called for three Allied airborne divisions to drop by parachute and glider into the Netherlands, seizing key territory and bridges so that ground forces could cross the Rhine.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 17:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857733
    VIRIN: 220916-A-EH972-211
    Filename: DOD_109223209
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: NL

