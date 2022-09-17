Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EC-130J Commando Solo Final Mission Flight

    MIDDLETOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Matt Schwartz 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    EC-130J Aircraft fly with their final training flight at the 193rd Special Operations Wing in Middletown, Pennsylvania, Sept. 17, 2022. Airmen from the 193rd Special Operations Wing brought to a close a 54-year chapter in unit history as one of the three Commando Solo aircraft delivered its final broadcast during the Lancaster Community Days Air Show event. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Matt Schwartz)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 16:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857732
    VIRIN: 220917-Z-IM339-1001
    Filename: DOD_109223198
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PA, US 

    TAGS

    Commando Solo
    Final Flight
    193rd Special Operations Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    EC130J
    193 SOW

