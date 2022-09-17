EC-130J Commando Solo Final Mission Flight

EC-130J Aircraft fly with their final training flight at the 193rd Special Operations Wing in Middletown, Pennsylvania, Sept. 17, 2022. Airmen from the 193rd Special Operations Wing brought to a close a 54-year chapter in unit history as one of the three Commando Solo aircraft delivered its final broadcast during the Lancaster Community Days Air Show event. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Matt Schwartz)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2022 16:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857732
|VIRIN:
|220917-Z-IM339-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109223198
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|MIDDLETOWN, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
