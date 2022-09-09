The Delaware Air National Guard Fire Department won the Chief Master Sergeant Greg O. Winjum Award for 2021 Fire Department of the Year. The award is sanctioned by the Air National Guard Fire Chief Association and is presented to the most deserving fire department annually. (Air National Guard Video by Senior Airman Brandan Hollis)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2022 16:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857730
|VIRIN:
|220909-Z-KH104-1235
|Filename:
|DOD_109223105
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Delaware Air National Guard Fire Department Named the 2021 Fire Department of the Year, by SrA Brandan Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
