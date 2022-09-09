Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delaware Air National Guard Fire Department Named the 2021 Fire Department of the Year

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Brandan Hollis 

    166th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs

    The Delaware Air National Guard Fire Department won the Chief Master Sergeant Greg O. Winjum Award for 2021 Fire Department of the Year. The award is sanctioned by the Air National Guard Fire Chief Association and is presented to the most deserving fire department annually. (Air National Guard Video by Senior Airman Brandan Hollis)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 16:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857730
    VIRIN: 220909-Z-KH104-1235
    Filename: DOD_109223105
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US 

    This work, Delaware Air National Guard Fire Department Named the 2021 Fire Department of the Year, by SrA Brandan Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Department
    Award
    Delaware Air National Guard
    DANG
    166th Airlift Wing

