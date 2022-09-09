Delaware Air National Guard Fire Department Named the 2021 Fire Department of the Year

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Delaware Air National Guard Fire Department won the Chief Master Sergeant Greg O. Winjum Award for 2021 Fire Department of the Year. The award is sanctioned by the Air National Guard Fire Chief Association and is presented to the most deserving fire department annually. (Air National Guard Video by Senior Airman Brandan Hollis)