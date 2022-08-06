Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Fires Standard Missiles During Live-Fire Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    220608-N-NY362-1021 PHiLIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2022) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) fires standard missiles during a live-fire exercise. Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Ensign William Stricklett and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 08:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857726
    VIRIN: 220608-N-NY362-1021
    Filename: DOD_109222904
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) Fires Standard Missiles During Live-Fire Exercise, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Live Fire Exercise
    USS Antietam
    CG 54
    Standard Missiles

