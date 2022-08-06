220608-N-NY362-1021 PHiLIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2022) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) fires standard missiles during a live-fire exercise. Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Ensign William Stricklett and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2022 08:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857726
|VIRIN:
|220608-N-NY362-1021
|Filename:
|DOD_109222904
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) Fires Standard Missiles During Live-Fire Exercise, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT