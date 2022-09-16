Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii - B-Roll Stringer

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Cole Yardley 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency hosts a ceremony for National POW/MIA Recognition Day at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, HI, Sept. 16, 2022. The event is held every year on the third Friday of September, honoring prisoners of war and missing-in-action service members. DPAA's mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cole Yardley)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 21:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857716
    VIRIN: 220916-F-FU430-001
    Filename: DOD_109222654
    Length: 00:09:43
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    TAGS

    National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific
    POW/MIA Day
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band
    DPAA
    2022 National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony

