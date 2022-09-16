The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency hosts a ceremony for National POW/MIA Recognition Day at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, HI, Sept. 16, 2022. The event is held every year on the third Friday of September, honoring prisoners of war and missing-in-action service members. DPAA's mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cole Yardley)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 21:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857716
|VIRIN:
|220916-F-FU430-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109222654
|Length:
|00:09:43
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii - B-Roll Stringer, by SrA Cole Yardley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
