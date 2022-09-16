Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SSgt Steven Peters: A 12 OAY for 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Video by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Peters, 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron emergency medical technician, performs his duties at Travis Air Force Base, California. Peters is one of the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Lan Kim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 19:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857714
    VIRIN: 220916-F-SK304-1600
    Filename: DOD_109222581
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Travis Air Force Base

    Aerospace Medical Service

    TAGS

    TCCC
    paramedic
    medic
    DGMC
    12 OAY
    60th HOS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT