SSgt Steven Peters: A 12 OAY for 2022

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Peters, 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron emergency medical technician, performs his duties at Travis Air Force Base, California. Peters is one of the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Lan Kim)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 19:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857714
|VIRIN:
|220916-F-SK304-1600
|Filename:
|DOD_109222581
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
Travis Air Force Base
Aerospace Medical Service
