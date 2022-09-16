Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP

    ARNHEM, NETHERLANDS

    09.16.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    A group of U.S. Army and European Paratroopers descends onto the Drop Zone from a C-130 aircraft using European and T-11 parachutes during Exercise Falcon Leap at Ginkelse Heide Drop Zone, Arnhem, Netherlands., and Hechtselse Heide Drop Zone, Hechtel-Eksel, Belgium., Sep. 11-18, 2022.

    More than 1000 Paratroopers from all over the world, 13 different nationalities, multiple airdrops per day, and training with each other equipment for two weeks. this is NATO's largest technical airborne exercise

    (U.S. Army Reserve photos by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 18:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857713
    VIRIN: 220916-A-BZ540-001
    Filename: DOD_109222579
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: ARNHEM, NL 

    This work, EXERCISE FALCON LEAP, by SFC Austin Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #airborne
    #Falconleap
    #FalconLeap2022
    #rodebaretten
    #luchtmobielebrigade

