A group of U.S. Army and European Paratroopers descends onto the Drop Zone from a C-130 aircraft using European and T-11 parachutes during Exercise Falcon Leap at Ginkelse Heide Drop Zone, Arnhem, Netherlands., and Hechtselse Heide Drop Zone, Hechtel-Eksel, Belgium., Sep. 11-18, 2022.
More than 1000 Paratroopers from all over the world, 13 different nationalities, multiple airdrops per day, and training with each other equipment for two weeks. this is NATO's largest technical airborne exercise
(U.S. Army Reserve photos by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 18:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857713
|VIRIN:
|220916-A-BZ540-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109222579
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|ARNHEM, NL
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, EXERCISE FALCON LEAP, by SFC Austin Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT