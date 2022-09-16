video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A group of U.S. Army and European Paratroopers descends onto the Drop Zone from a C-130 aircraft using European and T-11 parachutes during Exercise Falcon Leap at Ginkelse Heide Drop Zone, Arnhem, Netherlands., and Hechtselse Heide Drop Zone, Hechtel-Eksel, Belgium., Sep. 11-18, 2022.



More than 1000 Paratroopers from all over the world, 13 different nationalities, multiple airdrops per day, and training with each other equipment for two weeks. this is NATO's largest technical airborne exercise



(U.S. Army Reserve photos by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)