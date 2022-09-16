Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POW shares story during Fort Bliss POW/MIA Day

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Team Bliss was honored to welcome veterans and family members to Memorial Circle on West Bliss for our National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony. On March 23, 2003, Johnson was one of the 33 U.S. Soldiers in a convoy caught in a 60- to 90-minute attack at Nasiriyah, Iraq. Nine Bliss Soldiers were killed in the ambush and Johnson, along with five others, were taken hostage by Iraqi forces for 22 days before being rescued.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 18:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857712
    VIRIN: 220916-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 220916
    Filename: DOD_109222518
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US

