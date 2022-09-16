POW shares story during Fort Bliss POW/MIA Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Team Bliss was honored to welcome veterans and family members to Memorial Circle on West Bliss for our National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony. On March 23, 2003, Johnson was one of the 33 U.S. Soldiers in a convoy caught in a 60- to 90-minute attack at Nasiriyah, Iraq. Nine Bliss Soldiers were killed in the ambush and Johnson, along with five others, were taken hostage by Iraqi forces for 22 days before being rescued.