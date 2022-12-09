video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Gobi Wolf 2022 is a six-day disaster response exercise and exchange between the government of Mongolia and U.S. Army Pacific focused on interagency coordination. The Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency hosts the exercise with support from Mongolian Armed Forces. Other participants include the nations of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Nepal, and the United Kingdom.