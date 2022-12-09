Gobi Wolf 2022 is a six-day disaster response exercise and exchange between the government of Mongolia and U.S. Army Pacific focused on interagency coordination. The Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency hosts the exercise with support from Mongolian Armed Forces. Other participants include the nations of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Nepal, and the United Kingdom.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 18:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857711
|VIRIN:
|220912-Z-XC677-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109222464
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|BAYANKHONGOR, MN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gobi Wolf 2022, by SSG Kathryn Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT