    146th CRF conducts CBRN exercises

    CHANNEL ISLANDS AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kalia Jenkins 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 146th Airlift Wing’s Contingency Response Flight wearing chemical protection equipment, perform ramp loading and a Combat Offload Alpha (COA) procedure involving a pallet purposefully being expelled from a C-130J aircraft during a Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) exercise, Sept. 8, 2022 at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California. Airmen gain experience with COA and CBRN exercises so they will be ready to execute the same procedures in a more unpredictable environment in the future if needed. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Kalia Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 17:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857704
    VIRIN: 220908-Z-TF745-4001
    Filename: DOD_109222401
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: CHANNEL ISLANDS AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 146th CRF conducts CBRN exercises, by A1C Kalia Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    C130J
    COA
    146AW
    HollywoodGuard
    146AirliftWing
    146CRF

