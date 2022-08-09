146th CRF conducts CBRN exercises

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 146th Airlift Wing’s Contingency Response Flight wearing chemical protection equipment, perform ramp loading and a Combat Offload Alpha (COA) procedure involving a pallet purposefully being expelled from a C-130J aircraft during a Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) exercise, Sept. 8, 2022 at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California. Airmen gain experience with COA and CBRN exercises so they will be ready to execute the same procedures in a more unpredictable environment in the future if needed. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Kalia Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 17:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857704
|VIRIN:
|220908-Z-TF745-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_109222401
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|CHANNEL ISLANDS AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
