Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ;

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2022

    Video by Eric Tagayuna 

    TV2 Visual Information Center Schofield Barracks

    A collection of Suicide prevention video for CR2C program told by people who experienced it. Video is shotand edited on Schofield Barracks begining of September.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 19:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 857698
    VIRIN: 220907-A-OX415-1012
    Filename: DOD_109222258
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ;, by Eric Tagayuna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25ID
    Suicide Prevention Week
    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii
    TV 2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT