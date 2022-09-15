Army slings historic Iowa ANG F-80 to Sioux City for restoration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B roll video shows an Iowa Army National Guard helicopter from Davenport, Iowa delivering an historic F-80 fighter jet to the Air National Guard paint facility in Sioux City, Iowa where the jet will be repainted.



The 1950’s era aircraft was on display at Camp Dodge and has the markings of the 174th Fighter Intercepter Squadron that was the predecessor to the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City.



The Army CH-47 Chinook from B/171 Aviation Regiment is assigned to the Iowa National Guard. The Iowa Guard Soldiers delivered the jet to Sioux City where it made a gentle landing in front of the Air National Guard paint facility that is co-located with the 185th ARW.



The 1st generation fighter jet was assigned to the Iowa Air Guard during the 1950’s. The squadron was assigned the F-80 after the 174th returned to Sioux City following their activation in 1951.



During the flight to Sioux City this week the F-80 was in the capable hands of CH-47 Flight Engineer Staff Sgt. Jesse Ayala. Ayala said sling loading the aircraft to Sioux City allows them to practice important aircraft recovery methods.



He said that moving the F-80 allows his team to get aircraft sling load experience while moving at a safe pace.



After being painted, the aircraft will be placed back on static display at Camp Dodge were it will serve to educate visitors about the history of the Iowa National Guard.



