    Secretary Austin and Secretary McDonough Joint PSA on Suicide Awareness

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough PSA on Suicide Awareness.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 15:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 857674
    VIRIN: 220915-D-TT977-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109222059
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    This work, Secretary Austin and Secretary McDonough Joint PSA on Suicide Awareness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    suicide
    Austin
    veterans
    SECDEF
    McDonough
    DGOV
    Featured Videos
    SECVA

