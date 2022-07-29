Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COREX 22 Continues in Battle Creek, Michigan

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Video by Jason Shamberger 

    DLA Disposition Services

    Expeditionary capabilities are put to the test during a DLA exercise in Battle Creek, Michigan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 15:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857673
    VIRIN: 220729-D-AU600-100
    Filename: DOD_109222034
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COREX 22 Continues in Battle Creek, Michigan, by Jason Shamberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    expeditionary
    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA
    Battle Creek
    DLA Disposition Services
    COREX

