Kuande Hall, program manager for the Social Media Training office, Defense Information School gives closing remarks and opens the floor for discussion at the 2022 DINFOS Media Forum, Sept 15, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 14:57
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|857665
|Filename:
|DOD_109221943
|Length:
|00:06:36
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Closing Remarks: 2022 DINFOS Social Media Forum, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT