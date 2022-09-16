Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: National Preparedness Month

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Cooper 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    September is observed as National Preparedness Month and brings awareness about the importance of being ready for disasters; man made or natural, and emergencies. It's important for Marines to stay ready, be prepared, and help reduce the danger of large-scale emergencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Cooper)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 14:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857657
    VIRIN: 220916-M-TI396-081
    Filename: DOD_109221831
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    This work, Marine Minute: National Preparedness Month, by LCpl Joseph Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

