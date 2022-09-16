Marine Minute: National Preparedness Month (AFN Version)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857651" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

September is observed as National Preparedness Month and brings awareness about the importance of being ready for disasters; man made or natural, and emergencies. It's important for Marines to stay ready, be prepared, and help reduce the danger of large-scale emergencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Cooper)