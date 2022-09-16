Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WSEP 22.12 Vertical Flight Line B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of flight line operations for Weapon System Evaluation Program East-22.12 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 14, 2022. WSEP is a formal, two-week evaluation exercise designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 13:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857649
    VIRIN: 220916-F-PU449-572
    Filename: DOD_109221721
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WSEP 22.12 Vertical Flight Line B-Roll, by SrA Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    F/A
    Tyndall
    Weapon System Evaluation Program
    WSEP 22.12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT