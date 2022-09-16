B-Roll of flight line operations for Weapon System Evaluation Program East-22.12 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 14, 2022. WSEP is a formal, two-week evaluation exercise designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 13:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857649
|VIRIN:
|220916-F-PU449-572
|Filename:
|DOD_109221721
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, WSEP 22.12 Vertical Flight Line B-Roll, by SrA Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
