    Operation NOBLE DEFENDER B-Roll of 142nd Wing Portland

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Courtesy Video

    North American Aerospace Defense Command

    Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Wing prepares for take-off from Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon in support of North American Aerospace Defense Command's (NORAD) Operation Noble Defender (OND), Sept. 14, 2022. This recurring Noble Defender operation, demonstrated the ability to launch at a moment’s notice from dispersed air and maritime locations to defend Northern approaches in multiple regions across the continent from all domains, displaying resilience in the face of multiple and complex threats. NORAD is a bi-national Canadian and American command that employs a network of aerial, ground-based, and space-based sensors, air-to-air refueling tankers, and fighter aircraft controlled by a sophisticated command and control network to deter, detect, and defend against aerial threats that originate outside or within North American airspace. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 13:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857633
    VIRIN: 220915-Z-WT152-0001
    Filename: DOD_109221607
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 

    This work, Operation NOBLE DEFENDER B-Roll of 142nd Wing Portland, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Oregon
    F-15
    NORAD
    NORADONE
    Noble Defender
    142D

