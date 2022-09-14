Operation NOBLE DEFENDER B-Roll of 142nd Wing Portland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Wing prepares for take-off from Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon in support of North American Aerospace Defense Command's (NORAD) Operation Noble Defender (OND), Sept. 14, 2022. This recurring Noble Defender operation, demonstrated the ability to launch at a moment’s notice from dispersed air and maritime locations to defend Northern approaches in multiple regions across the continent from all domains, displaying resilience in the face of multiple and complex threats. NORAD is a bi-national Canadian and American command that employs a network of aerial, ground-based, and space-based sensors, air-to-air refueling tankers, and fighter aircraft controlled by a sophisticated command and control network to deter, detect, and defend against aerial threats that originate outside or within North American airspace. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank)