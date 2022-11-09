USAF 944th FW Welcomes Home more than 200 deployers from across the globe

On September 11, 2022, remembrance of September 11, 2001 resonated while the 944th Fighter Wing welcomed home more than 200 members from across the wing, returning home recently from deployments across the globe. Members gathered and celebrated with breakfast and coffee, while also being able to review resources available to them to assist with their return home. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken & Master Sgt. Courtney Richardson)
|09.11.2022
|09.16.2022 12:41
|Package
|857632
|220911-F-XK427-944
|DOD_109221576
|00:03:37
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|0
|0
