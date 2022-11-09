Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF 944th FW Welcomes Home more than 200 deployers from across the globe

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    On September 11, 2022, remembrance of September 11, 2001 resonated while the 944th Fighter Wing welcomed home more than 200 members from across the wing, returning home recently from deployments across the globe. Members gathered and celebrated with breakfast and coffee, while also being able to review resources available to them to assist with their return home. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken & Master Sgt. Courtney Richardson)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 12:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857632
    VIRIN: 220911-F-XK427-944
    Filename: DOD_109221576
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 

    This work, USAF 944th FW Welcomes Home more than 200 deployers from across the globe, by SSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Homecoming
    United States Air Force
    Deployment
    944th Fighter Wing
    September 11
    944th FW

