    30th anniversary of the dedication of the Buffalo Soldier Monument - full ceremony

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Video by Russell Toof 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    In conjunction with Buffalo Soldiers Day (June 28), Fort Leavenworth hosted a ceremony for the 30th anniversary of the dedication of the Buffalo Soldier Monument.

    Learn more at: https://home.army.mil/leavenworth/index.php/about/visitor-information/attractions/buffalo-soldier-commemorative-area

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 12:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857630
    VIRIN: 220728-A-GJ885-005
    Filename: DOD_109221509
    Length: 00:46:43
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th anniversary of the dedication of the Buffalo Soldier Monument - full ceremony, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    Buffalo Soldier
    Fort Leavenworth
    FT. LEAVENWORTH
    Colin Powell

