In conjunction with Buffalo Soldiers Day (June 28), Fort Leavenworth hosted a ceremony for the 30th anniversary of the dedication of the Buffalo Soldier Monument.
Learn more at: https://home.army.mil/leavenworth/index.php/about/visitor-information/attractions/buffalo-soldier-commemorative-area
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 12:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857630
|VIRIN:
|220728-A-GJ885-005
|Filename:
|DOD_109221509
|Length:
|00:46:43
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 30th anniversary of the dedication of the Buffalo Soldier Monument - full ceremony, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
