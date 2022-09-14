Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report September 15, 2022

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    09.14.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jared Kindlespire and Chris Knoblauch

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this episode of the AFN Europe Report: Unity a key message at latest Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting and a U.S. Air Force active duty first is accomplished in Germany.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 08:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 857594
    VIRIN: 220914-A-DM412-549
    Filename: DOD_109221012
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, DE 

    This work, AFN Europe Report September 15, 2022, by SGT Jared Kindlespire and Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DoD
    52 FW
    EUCOM
    AFN Europe
    USAFE-AF
    UDCG

