Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    146 AW Confined Space Rescue - Social Media

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Video by Jay Martinez 

    National Guard Bureau

    The 146th Airlift Wing Maintenance Squadron conducts emergency extraction training to complete certification for confined space rescue at the Channels Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 08:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857591
    VIRIN: 220914-Z-WL379-1001
    Filename: DOD_109220947
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 146 AW Confined Space Rescue - Social Media, by Jay Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    146th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT