U.S. Army Pfc. Griffin Clampit, B Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division giment gives a shout out to the Denver Broncos.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 05:25
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|857579
|VIRIN:
|220914-A-MT359-018
|PIN:
|6
|Filename:
|DOD_109220761
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|FJ
|Hometown:
|DENVER, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Denver Broncos Shoutout - PFC Griffin Clampit, by SSG Timothy Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
