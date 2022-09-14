Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York Giants Shoutout - PFC Nicco Barile

    FIJI

    09.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Pfc. Nicco Barile, B Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division gives a shout out to the New York Giants.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 857575
    VIRIN: 220914-A-MT359-014
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_109220751
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: FJ
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York Giants Shoutout - PFC Nicco Barile, by SSG Timothy Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    25ID
    3 IBCT
    NFL2022

