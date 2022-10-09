Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    510th RSG change of command

    GERMANY

    09.10.2022

    Video by Patrick Loch 

    7th Mission Support Command

    Soldiers of the 510th Regional Support Group, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, take part in a change of command ceremony between Capt. Clifford Norwood, outgoing HHC commander, and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jennifer Diaz, incoming HHC commander, at Sembach Kaserne, near Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Sept. 10, 2022. Col. Dean Roberts, brigade commander, presided over the ceremony that served as a final farewell to Norwood, who had led the 510th RSG's headquarters company since the unit was activated more than 3 years ago.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 03:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857572
    VIRIN: 220911-A-CQ961-0055
    Filename: DOD_109220654
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 510th RSG change of command, by Patrick Loch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    510th regional support group

