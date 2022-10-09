510th RSG change of command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857572" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers of the 510th Regional Support Group, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, take part in a change of command ceremony between Capt. Clifford Norwood, outgoing HHC commander, and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jennifer Diaz, incoming HHC commander, at Sembach Kaserne, near Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Sept. 10, 2022. Col. Dean Roberts, brigade commander, presided over the ceremony that served as a final farewell to Norwood, who had led the 510th RSG's headquarters company since the unit was activated more than 3 years ago.