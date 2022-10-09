Soldiers of the 510th Regional Support Group, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, take part in a change of command ceremony between Capt. Clifford Norwood, outgoing HHC commander, and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jennifer Diaz, incoming HHC commander, at Sembach Kaserne, near Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Sept. 10, 2022. Col. Dean Roberts, brigade commander, presided over the ceremony that served as a final farewell to Norwood, who had led the 510th RSG's headquarters company since the unit was activated more than 3 years ago.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 03:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857572
|VIRIN:
|220911-A-CQ961-0055
|Filename:
|DOD_109220654
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 510th RSG change of command, by Patrick Loch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
