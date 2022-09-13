Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention Month

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.13.2022

    Video by Sgt. Evan Cooper 

    2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    Chap. Capt. Benjamin Letran assigned to Division Special Troops Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK Combined Division, shares his insights on Suicide Prevention Month at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Sept. 13, 2022. The Army fielded a new Suicide Prevention awareness campaign for this year, "This is our Army: Not Every Fight is on the Battlefield". (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Evan Cooper)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 03:13
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 857566
    VIRIN: 220913-A-BQ241-1001
    Filename: DOD_109220633
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention Month, by SGT Evan Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

