Chap. Capt. Benjamin Letran assigned to Division Special Troops Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK Combined Division, shares his insights on Suicide Prevention Month at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Sept. 13, 2022. The Army fielded a new Suicide Prevention awareness campaign for this year, "This is our Army: Not Every Fight is on the Battlefield". (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Evan Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 03:13
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|857566
|VIRIN:
|220913-A-BQ241-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109220633
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Suicide Prevention Month, by SGT Evan Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT