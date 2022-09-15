III MIG 5K Hike

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a three-mile conditioning hike on Sept. 15, 2022 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. This hike is the first in a series of hikes aimed to condition the Marines of III MIG. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alexandria Nowell)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 00:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857565
|VIRIN:
|220916-M-RJ196-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109220496
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
