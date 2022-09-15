Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MIG 5K Hike

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.15.2022

    Video by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a three-mile conditioning hike on Sept. 15, 2022 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. This hike is the first in a series of hikes aimed to condition the Marines of III MIG. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alexandria Nowell)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 00:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857565
    VIRIN: 220916-M-RJ196-1001
    Filename: DOD_109220496
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, III MIG 5K Hike, by Cpl Alexandria Nowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hiking
    III MEF
    Personal Training
    III MIG
    5k hike

