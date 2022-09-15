U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 435 Air Ground Operations Wing perform static line air drops from a C-130J, "Super Hercules," assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, near Koszalin, Poland, as part of the Aviation Detachment Rotation 22-4 (ADR 22-4) training exercise, Sept. 15, 2022. This training exercise allowed the Polish and American forces to practice working operations together and strengthen international ties between the two NATO partners.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 05:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857562
|VIRIN:
|220915-F-GR961-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109220493
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|KOSZALIN, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ADR 22-4:static jump air drops and touch and goes, by A1C Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT