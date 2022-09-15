ADR 22-4:static jump air drops and touch and goes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 435 Air Ground Operations Wing perform static line air drops from a C-130J, "Super Hercules," assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, near Koszalin, Poland, as part of the Aviation Detachment Rotation 22-4 (ADR 22-4) training exercise, Sept. 15, 2022. This training exercise allowed the Polish and American forces to practice working operations together and strengthen international ties between the two NATO partners.