    ADR 22-4:static jump air drops and touch and goes

    KOSZALIN, POLAND

    09.15.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Bertain 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 435 Air Ground Operations Wing perform static line air drops from a C-130J, "Super Hercules," assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, near Koszalin, Poland, as part of the Aviation Detachment Rotation 22-4 (ADR 22-4) training exercise, Sept. 15, 2022. This training exercise allowed the Polish and American forces to practice working operations together and strengthen international ties between the two NATO partners.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 05:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857562
    VIRIN: 220915-F-GR961-1003
    Filename: DOD_109220493
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: KOSZALIN, PL 

    This work, ADR 22-4:static jump air drops and touch and goes, by A1C Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USAFE
    Europe
    Allies
    Poland
    Jumping
    86th Airlift Wing
    Air Drops
    Airlift Wing
    Ukraine
    Ramstein
    paratrooper
    NATO exercise
    AvDet
    ADR 22-4
    AvDET 22-4

