3d Marine Division Battle Color Rededication Ceremony

Maj. Gen. Jay M. Bargeron, 3d Marine Division Commanding General, honors the Division’s campaigns and unit awards during a battle colors rededication ceremony on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 14, 2022. The ceremony commemorated the Division’s 80th Anniversary and its legacy of valor, honor, and fidelity. The 3d Marine Division was activated at Camp Elliot, San Diego, Sept. 16, 1942 and has taken part in combat operations from World War II and Vietnam through Iraq and Afghanistan. The current Marines of 3d Marine Division continue to build on this legacy today as a critical part of the stand-in force within the first island chain of the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jerry Edlin)
|09.16.2022
|09.16.2022 00:58
|Video Productions
|857561
|220916-M-TD494-1001
|DOD_109220492
|00:02:16
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|4
|4
