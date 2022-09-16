3d Marine Division Battle Color Rededication Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. Jay M. Bargeron, 3d Marine Division Commanding General, honors the Division’s campaigns and unit awards during a battle colors rededication ceremony on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 14, 2022. The ceremony commemorated the Division’s 80th Anniversary and its legacy of valor, honor, and fidelity. The 3d Marine Division was activated at Camp Elliot, San Diego, Sept. 16, 1942 and has taken part in combat operations from World War II and Vietnam through Iraq and Afghanistan. The current Marines of 3d Marine Division continue to build on this legacy today as a critical part of the stand-in force within the first island chain of the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jerry Edlin)