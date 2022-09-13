The 80th Fighter Squadron and 80th Fighter Generation Squadron practices launching in mission-oriented protective posture gear during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 13, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 00:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857558
|VIRIN:
|220913-F-MZ237-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109220488
|Length:
|00:06:05
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 80th FS and FGS launches with MOPP gear, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chemical
Biological
Radiological
and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense
