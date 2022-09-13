Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80th FS and FGS launches with MOPP gear

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    09.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 80th Fighter Squadron and 80th Fighter Generation Squadron practices launching in mission-oriented protective posture gear during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 13, 2022.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 00:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857558
    VIRIN: 220913-F-MZ237-1001
    Filename: DOD_109220488
    Length: 00:06:05
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR

    This work, 80th FS and FGS launches with MOPP gear, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chemical

    Biological

    Radiological

    and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense

    PACAF
    CBRN
    PACOM
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Korean Peninsula

