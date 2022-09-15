Band of the West 2022 tour Puerto Rico

Mission Winds and Nightwatch members from the United States Air Force Band of the West tour Puerto Rico in May 2022. Members of the Band of the West visit various music schools throughout Puerto Rico to share experiences, play their music, give tips, advise music students and promote diversity and inclusion throughout the USAF. (Produced by USAF 502d ABW and JBSA Public Affairs Office Ruth A. Medina-Villanueva).
|09.15.2022
|09.15.2022 22:58
|Package
|857556
|220522-F-VZ902-0013
|DOD_109220378
|00:03:40
|SAN JUAN, PR
|0
|0
