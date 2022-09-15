Band of the West 2022 tour Puerto Rico

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mission Winds and Nightwatch members from the United States Air Force Band of the West tour Puerto Rico in May 2022. Members of the Band of the West visit various music schools throughout Puerto Rico to share experiences, play their music, give tips, advise music students and promote diversity and inclusion throughout the USAF. (Produced by USAF 502d ABW and JBSA Public Affairs Office Ruth A. Medina-Villanueva).