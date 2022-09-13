Exerecise Cartwheel 2022 Urban Combat Training Video

20220913 - Urban combat Ops CW22
Bombardier YTF Arana Shamos Te Awatea Hunter, Senior Targeting ACK
161st Battery, Royal New Zealand Army Artillery discusses what it is like to work with the US and partner Forces. At the same time, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division clears a mock shoot house during Multilateral Urban Combat Operations as part of Exercise Cartwheel at Black Rock Camp, Fiji, on September 13, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the U.S., Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.
