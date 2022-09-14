Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force's 75th Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    09.14.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    Established on September 18th, 1947, the US Air Force has come a long way in ensuring itself as an air force second-to-none.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 20:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857529
    VIRIN: 220914-F-F3202-001
    Filename: DOD_109220048
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force's 75th Birthday, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    USAF
    Airman's creed
    Air Force 75th Birthday
    USAF 75th Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT