Established on September 18th, 1947, the US Air Force has come a long way in ensuring itself as an air force second-to-none.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 20:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857529
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-F3202-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109220048
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force's 75th Birthday, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT