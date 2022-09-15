Exercise SLING STONE 22-08: 36th Medical Group

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Capt. Orlando Amaro, an element leader assigned to the 36th Medical Group, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Devron Smith, a bioenvironmental engineering craftsman assigned to the 22nd Medical Group, get interviewed about the operational readiness exercise at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, on Sept. 15, 2022. The operational readiness exercise involved training scenarios that prepared Airmen to conduct various base functions in a high risk environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)