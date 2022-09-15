U.S. Air Force Capt. Orlando Amaro, an element leader assigned to the 36th Medical Group, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Devron Smith, a bioenvironmental engineering craftsman assigned to the 22nd Medical Group, get interviewed about the operational readiness exercise at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, on Sept. 15, 2022. The operational readiness exercise involved training scenarios that prepared Airmen to conduct various base functions in a high risk environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 20:54
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|857528
|VIRIN:
|220915-F-DN254-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109220047
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise SLING STONE 22-08: 36th Medical Group, by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
