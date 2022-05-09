Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    169th Civil Engineer Squadron assists with building a senior center for the Black Feet Nation

    HEART BUTTE, MT, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Bacalzo 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 169th Civil Engineering Squadron from the South Carolina Air National Guard, construct a community center for the Blackfeet Nation Native Americans at Heart Butte, Montana, September 6, 2022. This temporary deployment is part of the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron’s yearly Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) that helps Airmen train in a real-world environment to acquire and maintain their trade skills. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Bacalzo, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 19:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: HEART BUTTE, MT, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 169th Civil Engineer Squadron assists with building a senior center for the Black Feet Nation, by SSgt Mackenzie Bacalzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IRT
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    SCANG
    169th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Blackfeet Nation
    innovativereadinesstraining

