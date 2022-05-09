169th Civil Engineer Squadron assists with building a senior center for the Black Feet Nation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 169th Civil Engineering Squadron from the South Carolina Air National Guard, construct a community center for the Blackfeet Nation Native Americans at Heart Butte, Montana, September 6, 2022. This temporary deployment is part of the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron’s yearly Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) that helps Airmen train in a real-world environment to acquire and maintain their trade skills. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Bacalzo, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)