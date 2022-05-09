U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 169th Civil Engineering Squadron from the South Carolina Air National Guard, construct a community center for the Blackfeet Nation Native Americans at Heart Butte, Montana, September 6, 2022. This temporary deployment is part of the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron’s yearly Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) that helps Airmen train in a real-world environment to acquire and maintain their trade skills. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Bacalzo, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 19:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857526
|VIRIN:
|220906-Z-IV744-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109220036
|Length:
|00:08:56
|Location:
|HEART BUTTE, MT, US
This work, 169th Civil Engineer Squadron assists with building a senior center for the Black Feet Nation, by SSgt Mackenzie Bacalzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
