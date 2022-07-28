U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District crew quickly restore navigation lock operations, John Day Lock & Dam, 25 July, 2022.

Crews at the John Day Lock & Dam, Ore. work to restore operations at the navigation lock, due to a guidewheel coming loose from the track.
|07.28.2022
|09.15.2022 18:32
|Video Productions
|857504
|220728-A-AI699-714
|DOD_109219879
|00:03:38
|NEAR RUFUS, OR, US
|0
|0
