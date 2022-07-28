Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District crew quickly restore navigation lock operations, John Day Lock & Dam, 25 July, 2022.

    NEAR RUFUS, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Video by Benjamin Rogers 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    Crews at the John Day Lock & Dam, Ore. work to restore operations at the navigation lock, due to a guidewheel coming loose from the track.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 18:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: NEAR RUFUS, OR, US

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Navigation Lock
    John Day Dam
    USACE Portland District

