    POW/MIA Remembrance Run

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Goodfellow’s POW/MIA 24-hour Remembrance Run came to an end on the morning of Sept. 15. It provided a solemn opportunity to reflect on the thousands of service members who have yet to return home.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 17:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857497
    VIRIN: 220914-F-QS607-926
    Filename: DOD_109219794
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    POW
    MIA
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    remembrance run

