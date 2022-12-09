Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Kava Opening Ceremony

Fijian soldiers sing during their traditional kava ceremony at the opening festivities for Exercise Cartwheel 2022 at Blackrock Training Camp, September 12, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the U.S., Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Brian D. Jones / 343rd MPAD)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 17:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857495
|VIRIN:
|220912-A-AE080-341
|PIN:
|22001
|Filename:
|DOD_109219792
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|FJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
