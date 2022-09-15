Lockheed F-80C "Shooting Star" jet sling load and transport

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with Company B, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment, Iowa Army National Guard, conduct sling load operations to transport a Lockheed F-80C "Shooting Star" jet in need of repainting and maintenance to the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, from its longtime display at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, Sept. 15, 2022. The Lockheed F-80C “Shooting Star” Fighter, adopted by U.S. Army Air Forces in 1945, was the first jet fighter to fly over 500 miles per hour in level flight. The F-80C Fighter displayed at Camp Dodge, on loan from the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, is painted with the markings of the 174th Fighter Bomber Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard, out of Sioux City, Iowa, which flew F-80Cs from August 1953 to October 1956. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Samantha Hircock)