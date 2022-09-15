Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lockheed F-80C "Shooting Star" jet sling load and transport

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samantha Hircock 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with Company B, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment, Iowa Army National Guard, conduct sling load operations to transport a Lockheed F-80C "Shooting Star" jet in need of repainting and maintenance to the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, from its longtime display at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, Sept. 15, 2022. The Lockheed F-80C “Shooting Star” Fighter, adopted by U.S. Army Air Forces in 1945, was the first jet fighter to fly over 500 miles per hour in level flight. The F-80C Fighter displayed at Camp Dodge, on loan from the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, is painted with the markings of the 174th Fighter Bomber Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard, out of Sioux City, Iowa, which flew F-80Cs from August 1953 to October 1956. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Samantha Hircock)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 16:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857482
    VIRIN: 220915-Z-YJ938-001
    Filename: DOD_109219579
    Length: 00:06:46
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 
    Hometown: SIOUX CITY, IA, US

    This work, Lockheed F-80C "Shooting Star" jet sling load and transport, by SSG Samantha Hircock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

