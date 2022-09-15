Meet Your Army Day 2022

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Video by Spc. Casey Brumbach 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    "Meet Your Army Day," is an open house showcasing Army life and educating the public about career options, incentives and opportunities to serve. Meet Your Army Day highlights our world-class Soldiers, our wide variety of career options and the many opportunities for personal and professional advancement in the U.S. Army.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 15:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857481
    VIRIN: 220915-A-OY138-500
    Filename: DOD_109219577
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    High School
    Recruit
    Serve
    Fort Bragg
    Army

