    Forward Engineering Support Team Recruiting Video

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Field Force Engineering (FFE), Forward Engineering Support Team provides engineering services to the military, Department of Defense and federal agencies in support of military and catastrophic disaster relief operations relevant to national security.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 14:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857469
    VIRIN: 220915-A-OI229-713
    Filename: DOD_109219362
    Length: 00:06:04
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Field Force Engineering
    Forward Engineer Support Team

