Nick Martin, social listening and engagement program, Hootsuite discusses social media and audience identification at the 2022 DINFOS Media Forum, Sept 15, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 14:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|857467
|Filename:
|DOD_109219349
|Length:
|00:54:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Social Media and Audience Identification: 2022 DINFOS Social Media Forum, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT