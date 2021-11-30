video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Part of the AvengerCon VI presentations cleared for public release:



Selling cyber: How to engage senior leaders and build a village to achieve your goals, presented by Chuck Weissenborn



To be effective in cybersecurity, one has to be able to communicate objectives, requirements, and risk to non-technical leaders and adjacent teams. This "soft skill" presents a challenge to many in the cybersecurity community - our natural tendency is to leverage verbiage that we use on a regular basis and focus on the things that are important to our sections and teams - which tends to lean toward the technical side of cybersecurity.



Many of our leaders are not cybersecurity experts, and in many cases, the things that are topmost on their minds are not directly cybersecurity related. To successfully achieve change/our objectives, we have to align with others priorities, and build a village with a semi-unified vision.



During this session, we'll discuss:

- identifying key stakeholders

- building a consensus amongst a broader community

- communicating with leadership and non-technical experts

- framing cybersecurity objectives in different perspectives: risk/business case/operational

- driving value to generate continued success



AvengerCon is a free security event hosted every fall by Maryland Innovation and Security Institute to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command community and the U.S. Army 780th Military Intelligence Brigade. The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense personnel supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.



It will include a keynote speaker, presentations, and villages, currently scheduled for 1 December, and workshops hosted on 30 November.