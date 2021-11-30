video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857463" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Part of the AvengerCon VI presentations cleared for public release:



Insights into foreign SCADA bots probing US OT Assets, presented by Philip Trainor



Foreign hackers and state intelligence agencies leverage the automation of bots in order to enumerate Industrial Control Systems assets within the United States for the purpose of ransoming those assets and/or conducting espionage and/or waging cyber warfare. By collecting a large amount of data pertaining to the origin of the bots pertaining to their attack and information collecting techniques we can better protect critical industrial resources from foreign attack.



As a result, our critical infrastructure is under constant network attack by foreign actors tasked with infiltration. Bots are a common tool used to interrogate the entirety of the US IP Address space looking for Operational Technology systems unknowingly exposed on the internet. This lecture will delve into the activities of these foreign based bots and examine the real data derived from their attack campaigns. Attendees will leave with a better understanding on how foreign actors use bots in their pursuit of hacking US Based Industrial Control Systems.



AvengerCon is a free security event hosted every fall by Maryland Innovation and Security Institute to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command community and the U.S. Army 780th Military Intelligence Brigade. The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense personnel supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.



The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense, and related partners supporting cyberspace missions. It will include a keynote speaker, presentations, and villages, currently scheduled for 1 December, and workshops hosted on 30 November.